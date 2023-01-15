UrduPoint.com

327 Dumper Drivers Arrested In Four Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

327 dumper drivers arrested in four weeks

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested 327 dumper drivers on the charge of not possessing driving licenses and recklessly driving during the last four weeks.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, the traffic police were taking action against dumper drivers who were not possessing driving licence and rash driving on roads.

The DPO Sargodha said that strict action would be taken against drivers whoviolate traffic rules on a daily basis, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

