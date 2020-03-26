UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

327 Held On The Violation Of COVID-19 Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

327 held on the violation of COVID-19 measures

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 327 accused on violating government's instructions for closure of shops and pillion riding ban following pandemic Coronavirus, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 327 accused on violating government's instructions for closure of shops and pillion riding ban following pandemic Coronavirus, police spokesman said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight against coronovirus. CPO, however, made it clear that nothing to worry and to afraid from corona.

On the other hand, the district government has cancelled and banned all kind of public gatherings in the district with immediate effect.

Earlier, the Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab All From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB to make contribution in fight against COVID-19

1 minute ago

Tecno Partners Tiktok For #CAMONSHOW Challenge

7 minutes ago

Solid Waste Association offers all out support to ..

13 minutes ago

PTA Conducts Quality of Service Surveys

18 minutes ago

Realme C3 Benchmark Performance & Light on Pocket

20 minutes ago

OPPO Extended the Warranty Period for 2 Months For ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.