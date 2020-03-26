327 held on the violation of COVID-19 measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 327 accused on violating government's instructions for closure of shops and pillion riding ban following pandemic Coronavirus, police spokesman said.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight against coronovirus. CPO, however, made it clear that nothing to worry and to afraid from corona.

On the other hand, the district government has cancelled and banned all kind of public gatherings in the district with immediate effect.

Earlier, the Punjab government has closed all educational institutions and prohibited all public gatherings and events for three weeks.