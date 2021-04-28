UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

327 New Corona Cases Reported In Capital: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

327 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said that 327 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Federal capital during last 24 hours.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 354 cases were reported on Tuesday while 469 cases were reported on Monday.

He said so far 74,131 cases were reported from the federal capital while 675 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 60,821 patients had been recovered completely.

The case positivity ratio in the federal capital was 8.6% while the active cases were 12,218.

Commenting on the present Corona situation across the country, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that the government had taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease as the virus was continuing to spread fast in the country.

He said the government was closely monitoring the third wave and it may lock down more areas if other interventions did not work in the next few days.

He said the prime minister had also engaged the armed forces to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed in locked down areas which had high positivity ratio.

He said the NCOC had access to data from all districts and reviewed it on daily basis. Its decisions are based on the spread of virus, success of SOP enforcement and capacity of the healthcare system, he added.

The official said, "Our engineers are actively working on making more plants functional for the production of oxygen. The diversion from non-essential industries was also being planned while avenues for import from other countries were also being explored."He said logistics for the transport including the availability of trucks and drivers were also being monitored while guidelines for using oxygen efficiently were being issued to ensure that there was no wastage.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Import May National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

18 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

33 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

33 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

48 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

48 minutes ago

Police to take stern action against motorists havi ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.