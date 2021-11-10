327 projects for development of merged areas proposed: Kamran Khan Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash here Wednesday said that 327 projects were proposed for development and improvement in all sectors under accelerated implementation program for merged tribal districts.

Out of these projects, work on 209 projects were underway and 33 are in pipelines for merged tribal districts, he said in a statement here.

Up till now, he said Rs60 billion have been spent on social and economic development while Rs one billion loans on easy terms and conditions were provided to tribal youth under Insaf Employment Program.