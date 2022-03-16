3270 drivers fined over using mobile phones

City Traffic Police (CTP) fined 3270 drivers during fortnight in Faisalabad on charge of using mobile phones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) fined 3270 drivers during fortnight in Faisalabad on charge of using mobile phones.

CTP spokesman said on Wednesday that use of mobile phones during driving was prohibited as it caused road accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Tanveer Ahmad Malik received complaints that some drivers were vehemently violating the ban on using phone during driving. Therefore, a vigorous campaign was launched against the use of mobile phones by drivers and during last 15 days, the CTP challaned 3270 drivers and imposed a total fine of Rs.1.635 million on them.

During this period, the traffic police also imposed fine of Rs.1.8 million on 3050 drivers on charge of violating different traffic rules and regulations, he added.