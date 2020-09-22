UrduPoint.com
3,271 Employees Working On Contract Basis In Railways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

As many as 3,271 employees are currently working on contract basis in different scales in Pakistan Railways (PR) in different categories including Prime Minister's Assistance Package and invalidation policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 3,271 employees are currently working on contract basis in different scales in Pakistan Railways (PR) in different categories including Prime Minister's Assistance Package and invalidation policy.

Around 2,655 employees were working in the department under Prime Minister package, 304 employees under invalidation policy and 312 working under contract basis, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The recruitment of contract employees of Prime Minister's Assistance Package and recruitment of those employees who fall under invalidation policy was being made since the policy was introduced during the year 2000 and 2005 respectively and the same were made without advertisement.

However, the official said that other contract appointments were made through advertisements in the newspapers as per policy in vogue.

The official said that all codal formalities and policy were observed for recruitment of the said employees circulated by Establishment Division from time to time.

He said that Pakistan Railways was understaffed, it needs around 22,000 more workers. The sanctioned strength of employees was 95,729. But, the department has 73,137 staffers on its payroll, he added.

To a question, he said the PC-I for acquisition of land for Gwadar rail connectivity was under-process after completion of feasibility study of Gwadar to Quetta and Quetta to Kotla Jam rail link via Zhob.

The distance from Gwadar to Quetta of the proposed railway line was about 925 kilometers, Quetta to Zhob was about 320 Kilometers, Zhob to Kotla Jam was about 497 kilometers and from Kohat to Peshawar was about 65 kilometers, he said.

He said the distance of proposed railway line from Gwadar to Khuzdar was about 737 kilometers. Moreover, no rail link was proposed from Khuzdar to Ratodero and Ratodero to Sukkur.

However, the distance from Sukkur to Lahore was about 743 kilometers and Lahore to Peshawar was about 462 kilometers, the official said adding that no study from Zhob to Kohat was under-consideration by Pakistan Railways.

