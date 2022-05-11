32,736 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,736 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,736 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year.

A police spokesman said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that 32,736 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appreciated this performance and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

He said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules irrespective of status and rank. They have been also directed to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till attainment of driving license. The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.