UrduPoint.com

32,736 Bikers Fined During Ongoing Year For Riding Without Helmets

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 06:49 PM

32,736 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,736 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,736 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets during the ongoing year.

A police spokesman said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that 32,736 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appreciated this performance and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

He said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules irrespective of status and rank. They have been also directed to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till attainment of driving license. The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

UK Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Sweden in Ev ..

UK Ready to Provide Any Assistance to Sweden in Event of Attack - Prime Minister

46 seconds ago
 Imran's attempt to block remittances a conspiracy ..

Imran's attempt to block remittances a conspiracy against Pakistan: Talal Chaudh ..

48 seconds ago
 KP CM inaugurates 20th modular operation theater a ..

KP CM inaugurates 20th modular operation theater at KTH

49 seconds ago
 Belarusian Journalist Charged With Extremism Over ..

Belarusian Journalist Charged With Extremism Over Sharing Photos of Russian Mili ..

51 seconds ago
 ANP submits call attention notice in PA to root ou ..

ANP submits call attention notice in PA to root out heinous business of narcotic ..

5 minutes ago
 3 killed in different incidents

3 killed in different incidents

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.