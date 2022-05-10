UrduPoint.com

32,736 Motorcyclists Fined For Riding Without Helmets

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 07:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,736 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

The ITP was endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads, said a news release on Tuesday.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, he said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

