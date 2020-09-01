UrduPoint.com
3277 Vehicles Fined For Using Flashing, Dummy Police Lights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:10 PM

3277 vehicles fined for using flashing, dummy police lights

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has fined to 3277 private vehicles for using flashing and dummy police lights during last 14 days.

According to motorway police spokesman, a campaign was underway against use of additional lights from Peshawar to Lahore under the supervision of DIG, Ashfaq Ahmed following the direction of Inspector General, NHMP Syed Kaleem Imam.

Some 10,750 drivers were sensitized about the losses caused by use of such lights while around 432 dummy police lights were also removed during the campaign.

A number of private vehicles were illegally using emergency flashing lights installed on the roof or hidden in the front grills of their cars. They were seen casually flashing these emergency lights and impersonating as police vehicles, using the conventional red and blue colours.

