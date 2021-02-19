3279 health workers vaccinated against corona: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance Timur Saleem Khan Jhagra Friday said that vaccination of frontline health workers against corona is underway in the province and 3279 have been vaccinated so far.

He said that another 758 workers were vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the province adding that in Peshawar a total of 1,713 medical personnel have now been vaccinated.

Similarly, 664 health workers in Swat, 327 in Abbottabad and 213 in Mardan have been vaccinated so far.

In the initial phase, 163 frontline workers of Kohat district, 98 front line workers of Nowshera and 82 of Dera Ismail Khan have been vaccinated. The provincial minister said that the health department has also been directed to expedite the process of vaccination of front line workers.