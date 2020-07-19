UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

328 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

328 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 12 more lives in the province while the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 89,793 after registration of 328 new cases till Sunday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached to 2079 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal, 19 in Gujranwala, 8 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 1in Mandi Bahauddin, 18 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 26 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 5 in Jhang, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 5 in Khoshab, 2 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 11 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 5 in Sahiwal, 9 in Okara and 4 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 644,077 tests for COVID-19 so far while 65,436 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves fromCOVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care departmentrequested the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

21 minutes ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

2 hours ago

National Human Rights Committee discusses preparat ..

2 hours ago

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.