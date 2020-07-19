328 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 12 more lives in the province while the number of corona virus cases in the province reached to 89,793 after registration of 328 new cases till Sunday morning.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, total number of deaths has reached to 2079 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 133 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Nankana Sahib, 3 in Kasur, 1 in Sheikhupura, 12 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Jehlum,1 in Chakwal, 19 in Gujranwala, 8 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 31 in Gujrat,1 in Hafizabad, 1in Mandi Bahauddin, 18 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 26 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 5 in Jhang, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Sargodha, 4 in Mianwali, 5 in Khoshab, 2 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 11 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 6 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Rajanpur, 5 in Sahiwal, 9 in Okara and 4 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 644,077 tests for COVID-19 so far while 65,436 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves fromCOVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care departmentrequested the citizens.