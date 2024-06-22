3285 patients provided treatment during Eid holidays in Timergara DHQs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) As many as 3285 patients have provided treatment services in the casualty department of District Headquarter Hospital Timergara during the Eid holidays.

Talking to media men on Saturday, Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Timergara, Dr Asghar Ali said that the doctors, paramedics, and other health staff who were specially trained to deal with any emergency were there and provided treatment to the people who visited during the Eid holidays.

During Eid, 3285 people came to the Department of Accidents and Causality of Timergara Hospital for treatment. He said some of the patients were also referred to hospitals in Peshawar for treatment.

He said that during Eid, the citizens of different areas of Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Bajaur were also treated. He said that there are specialist doctors for all diseases in Timergara Hospital and the citizens are being treated without any discrimination.

