328,672 Children Get Polio Vaccine In Three Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 328,672 children under five years of age were administered polio vaccine during the last three days of ongoing anti-polio drive in the district.

This was told in a meeting of district polio eradication committee held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar here on Wednesday in the chair.

DO Health Dr Saqib Munir briefed the meeting about monitoring of thecampaign.

