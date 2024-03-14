32,883 More Ration Bags Distributed In One Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:38 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The divisional administration has distributed 32,883 more ration bags among registered poor families of Faisalabad division during last 24 hours.
A spokesman of the local administration said here on Thursday that ration bags were distributed among 258,163 families so far including 94,117 bags in district Faisalabad, 73,622 bags in Jhang district, 47,565 bags in Toba Tek Singh district.
Divisional commissioner said that 31.80 percent target of Ramazan Negahban Package has been accomplished while its 100 percent target would be achieved very soon.
