Open Menu

32,883 More Ration Bags Distributed In One Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 09:38 PM

32,883 more ration bags distributed in one day

The divisional administration has distributed 32,883 more ration bags among registered poor families of Faisalabad division during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The divisional administration has distributed 32,883 more ration bags among registered poor families of Faisalabad division during last 24 hours.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Thursday that ration bags were distributed among 258,163 families so far including 94,117 bags in district Faisalabad, 73,622 bags in Jhang district, 47,565 bags in Toba Tek Singh district.

Divisional commissioner said that 31.80 percent target of Ramazan Negahban Package has been accomplished while its 100 percent target would be achieved very soon.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Jhang Toba Tek Singh

Recent Stories

Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists

Spain MPs pass amnesty law for Catalan separatists

54 seconds ago
 Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per ..

Ghee manufacturers announce reduction of Rs 15 per kg in ghee price

56 seconds ago
 IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio ..

IHC seeks comments from mobile companies in audio leak case

10 minutes ago
 China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for ra ..

China gives ‘Emergency Aid’ to Pakistan for rain-hit areas

10 minutes ago
 Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Pa ..

Shafay reviews implementation on Ramadan Relief Package

10 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program

Encroachments removed under Suthra Punjab program

2 minutes ago
Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

Aid efforts intensify for famine-stalked Gaza

2 minutes ago
 CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador ap ..

CEC dismisses speculation of foreign ambassador appointment

2 minutes ago
 Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

Shell shakes up climate targets, sparking backlash

9 minutes ago
 SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test fli ..

SpaceX mega rocket lost in final phase of test flight

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs line depts for strict impleme ..

Commissioner directs line depts for strict implement on “Suthra Punjab” prog ..

2 minutes ago
 Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in indu ..

Carbon credits can reduce carbon emissions in industries and cities: President o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan