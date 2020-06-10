32,892 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,982 fine tickets to motorcyclists for not using helmets, a police spokesman said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 32,982 fine tickets to motorcyclists for not using helmets, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

While reviewing this overall performance, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appreciated it adding that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

He has appealed the parents not to allow their children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained