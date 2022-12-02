329 sub inspectors promoted

As many as 329 sub-inspectors across the province were promoted to the rank of inspectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 329 sub-inspectors across the province were promoted to the rank of inspectors.

The departmental promotion board meeting was held for promotion from sub-inspector to inspector ranks at Central Police Office.

The cases of departmental promotions of sub-inspectors serving in different districts were considered.

The officers included in the promotion board panel reviewed the professional records of sub-inspectors in detail.

DIG Establishment-I Shehzada Sultan issued notification of promotions.

Among the promoted sub-inspectors, 42 were from Lahore, Rawalpindi 89, Multan 82, DG Khan 43, Gujranwala 26, Faisalabad 19, Sargodha 12, Sheikhupura 6, Bahawalpur 6, Sahiwal 3 and a sub inspector of Police College Sahala.