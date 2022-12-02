UrduPoint.com

329 Sub Inspectors Promoted

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 09:12 PM

329 sub inspectors promoted

As many as 329 sub-inspectors across the province were promoted to the rank of inspectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 329 sub-inspectors across the province were promoted to the rank of inspectors.

The departmental promotion board meeting was held for promotion from sub-inspector to inspector ranks at Central Police Office.

The cases of departmental promotions of sub-inspectors serving in different districts were considered.

The officers included in the promotion board panel reviewed the professional records of sub-inspectors in detail.

DIG Establishment-I Shehzada Sultan issued notification of promotions.

Among the promoted sub-inspectors, 42 were from Lahore, Rawalpindi 89, Multan 82, DG Khan 43, Gujranwala 26, Faisalabad 19, Sargodha 12, Sheikhupura 6, Bahawalpur 6, Sahiwal 3 and a sub inspector of Police College Sahala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Police Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura From

Recent Stories

NA speaker condoles demise of MNA's brother

NA speaker condoles demise of MNA's brother

34 seconds ago
 South Korea v Portugal World Cup starting line-ups ..

South Korea v Portugal World Cup starting line-ups

36 seconds ago
 Suarez back in Uruguay line-up to face Ghana

Suarez back in Uruguay line-up to face Ghana

37 seconds ago
 KP PPP panel accords feasibility for Yarik-Bannu L ..

KP PPP panel accords feasibility for Yarik-Bannu Link Road construction

39 seconds ago
 Punjab govt decides to allot ownership rights to K ..

Punjab govt decides to allot ownership rights to Katchi Abadis residents

19 minutes ago
 US Forces in Lithuania Switch From Deterrence to C ..

US Forces in Lithuania Switch From Deterrence to Combat Mode - Lithuanian Chief ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.