3294 shopkeepers fined during Ramzan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine to 3294 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to registering cases against 322 others during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

A spokesman of district administration said here on Friday that the magistrates raided various markets and bazaars to provide maximum relief to the consumers during Holy Ramzan and found 3294 shopkeepers involved in profiteeringThey imposed a total fine of Rs.3.167 million on them.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 322 shopkeepers on sheer violation of price control act during this period and got cases against them, he added.