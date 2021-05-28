UrduPoint.com
32kg Hashish Recovered, One Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:09 PM

Local police Friday thwarted a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 32 kilogram hashish from a smuggler near Tordher, district Swabi

According to police, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Station House Officer Tordger started searching of vehicles.

During checking, police intercepted a suspected car and recovered 32.85 kilogram hashish that was hidden in its secret cavities. Police also arrested the smuggler, identified as Sabz Ali.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

