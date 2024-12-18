32KM road costing Rs1bn approved for Karak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt has approved construction of 32 kilometers road in Karak district. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Major Retired Sajjad Barkwal congratulated people of Karak on the approval of construction of 32 km road in Khora, Kurdsharif and Koh Maidan at a cost of one billion rupees.

Construction of the road will enable access to the natural resources of the area and open new ways for development- Major Retired Sajjad Barkwal

He further said that with the construction of the said road, access to natural resources such as coal Gypsum and silicon will be possible and the residents of the area will be in contact with the tehsil and district headquarters.

The completion of the project will also give a substantial boost to regional tourism, while with the approval measure, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has fulfilled another promise made to the people of Karak and won the hearts of the people.

