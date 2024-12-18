Open Menu

32KM Road Costing Rs1bn Approved For Karak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Govt has approved construction of 32 kilometers road in Karak district. Provincial Minister for Agriculture Major Retired Sajjad Barkwal congratulated people of Karak on the approval of construction of 32 km road in Khora, Kurdsharif and Koh Maidan at a cost of one billion rupees

Construction of the road will enable access to the natural resources of the area and open new ways for development- Major Retired Sajjad Barkwal

Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major Retired Sajjad Barkwal facilitated the people of Karak on the approval of construction of 32 kilometre road in Khora, Kurdsharif and Koh Maidan at a cost of one billion rupees from P&D department and provincial development working party.

While thanking Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, he said that the approval of the said road was possible due to the keen interest of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that with the construction of the said road, access to natural resources such as coal Gypsum and silicon will be possible and the residents of the area will be in contact with the tehsil and district headquarters.

He has expressed these views in a handout issued from his office. Provincial Minister for agriculture further said that the construction of the road was a long-standing demand of the local residents, as the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur is implementing. The estimated cost of Road is one billion rupees.

The completion of the project will also give a substantial boost to regional tourism, while with the approval measure, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has fulfilled another promise made to the people of Karak and won the hearts of the people.

