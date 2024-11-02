3.2m citizens checked via e-Police Post App; 675 criminals, fugitives arrested

Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, all field formations of Punjab Police are diligently performing their duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, all field formations of Punjab Police are diligently performing their duties.

He shared these views while reviewing the performance report of the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) for October. Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) is actively serving citizens on highways across the province, ensuring their safety and enforcing laws and along with combating crime, is also actively engaged in community policing efforts day and night.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the importance of utilizing modern technology to enhance public safety and simplify service delivery. PHP has released its performance report for October 2024. Over the month, PHP checked 3.2 million citizens via the e-Police Post app on highways, leading to the arrest of 675 wanted criminals and court fugitives. Additionally, 1.5 million vehicles were inspected on highways across Punjab, resulting in the recovery of 316 stolen vehicles/motorcycles, which are being returned to their rightful owners.

Legal action was taken against 26,813 overloaded vehicles for violating axle load regulations, while 1,299 vehicles were fined for the illegal use of gas cylinders. For public convenience, 12,795 driving licenses were issued, and 52 missing children were reunited with their families. Efforts to improve traffic flow resulted in the removal of 482 temporary and permanent encroachments, while 12,662 travelers received various forms of assistance and guidance on highways. Police service centers provided various policing services to 18,307 citizens. PHP registered 106 cases against illegal firearms and confiscated 1,834 liters of liquor, 4,564 grams of charas, and 5,000 grams of heroin from drug dealers.

The IG Punjab commended PHP for their outstanding performance, directed them to continue their dedicated efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow, citizen service, and protection. He also directed supervisory officers to conduct surprise visits to PHP checkpoints to monitor professional activities and further improve performance.