Open Menu

32nd Death Anniversary Of Master Inayat Hussain Observed

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM

32nd death anniversary of Master Inayat Hussain observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The 32nd death anniversary of legendary musician Master Inayat Hussain was observed on Wednesday.

Master Inayat Hussain was born in Lahore’s Bhati Gate area in 1916. He is remembered for his exceptional contribution to the music industry, particularly for composing timeless melodies for the golden era of Pakistani cinema.

He composed unforgettable songs for 65 films during his almost four decade’s long film career.

He gained fame for his work in classic films such as Intezar (1956) and Gumnam (1954), where his soulful compositions touched the hearts of many.

His unique style and dedication to music earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Inayat Hussain received several prestigious awards during his career, including the Pride of Performance for his outstanding services to the music industry.

Master Inayat Hussain passed away on March 26, 1993, in Lahore after a prolonged illness.

Recent Stories

On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends ..

On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..

6 minutes ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirat ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first ..

IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..

19 minutes ago
 Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout fo ..

Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partn ..

Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..

36 minutes ago
ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bring ..

ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE Football Association dismisses national team c ..

UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento

51 minutes ago
 Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei

Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan