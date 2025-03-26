32nd death anniversary of Master Inayat Hussain observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The 32nd death anniversary of legendary musician Master Inayat Hussain was observed on Wednesday.

Master Inayat Hussain was born in Lahore’s Bhati Gate area in 1916. He is remembered for his exceptional contribution to the music industry, particularly for composing timeless melodies for the golden era of Pakistani cinema.

He composed unforgettable songs for 65 films during his almost four decade’s long film career.

He gained fame for his work in classic films such as Intezar (1956) and Gumnam (1954), where his soulful compositions touched the hearts of many.

His unique style and dedication to music earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Inayat Hussain received several prestigious awards during his career, including the Pride of Performance for his outstanding services to the music industry.

Master Inayat Hussain passed away on March 26, 1993, in Lahore after a prolonged illness.