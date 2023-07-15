33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

The police have arrested 33 people on the charge of firing in jubilation and playing obscene and vulgar music at a 'mela' in an area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ):The police have arrested 33 people on the charge of firing in jubilation and playing obscene and vulgar music at a 'mela' in an area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muhammad Iqbal, Manzoor Ahmad, etc. had arranged a 'mela' in Maula Dullaywali without any permission and the participants resorted to jubilant firing besides playing vulgar and obscene music during Kabaddi match at the mela.

A police team, headed by Sub-Inspector Aqib Razzaq, conducted raid and arrested 33 accused red-handed resorting to firing in jubilation.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Manzoor Ahmad, Umar Daraz, Abid Hussain, Zulfiqar, Naveed Hussain, Muhammad Ehsan, Imran, Atif, Irshad, Waseem, Nadeem Abbas, Khalid, Abdur Rehman, Sabir, Niaz Ahmad, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ramzan, Mukhtar, Muhammad Amin, Shahid Iqbal, Nausher, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Nawaz, Rizwan Ali, Abu Zar, etc.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.