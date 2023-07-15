Open Menu

33 Arrested Over Jubilant Firing At 'mela'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

33 arrested over jubilant firing at 'mela'

The police have arrested 33 people on the charge of firing in jubilation and playing obscene and vulgar music at a 'mela' in an area of Mamonkanjan police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ):The police have arrested 33 people on the charge of firing in jubilation and playing obscene and vulgar music at a 'mela' in an area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Muhammad Iqbal, Manzoor Ahmad, etc. had arranged a 'mela' in Maula Dullaywali without any permission and the participants resorted to jubilant firing besides playing vulgar and obscene music during Kabaddi match at the mela.

A police team, headed by Sub-Inspector Aqib Razzaq, conducted raid and arrested 33 accused red-handed resorting to firing in jubilation.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Manzoor Ahmad, Umar Daraz, Abid Hussain, Zulfiqar, Naveed Hussain, Muhammad Ehsan, Imran, Atif, Irshad, Waseem, Nadeem Abbas, Khalid, Abdur Rehman, Sabir, Niaz Ahmad, Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ramzan, Mukhtar, Muhammad Amin, Shahid Iqbal, Nausher, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Nawaz, Rizwan Ali, Abu Zar, etc.

The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Police Music Police Station Kabaddi Progress Abdur Rehman Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of ..

PPP to promote industries in country: Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ..

22 minutes ago
 LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan ..

LG by-poll on vacant seats on August 27 in DI Khan

22 minutes ago
 ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon ..

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual ..

28 minutes ago
 CIA conducts successful operation against motorcy ..

CIA conducts successful operation against motorcycle lifters

17 minutes ago
 UAE President holds official reception for Indian ..

UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM

2 hours ago
 Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islama ..

Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon resign as AG Islamabad

3 hours ago
vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

Vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah dire ..

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directs LG deptt to protect salary ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing mo ..

UAE-India economic cooperation gains increasing momentum: Bin Touq

3 hours ago
 WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovat ..

WUS, SCCI signs MoU to foster research and innovation

13 minutes ago
 UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 y ..

UAE-India trade stood at AED 1.41 trillion in 10 years

4 hours ago
 Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its t ..

Pakistan will use all resources to safeguard its territory: Asif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan