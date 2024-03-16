3.3 Billion Approved For Clean Drinking Water Project For Havelian City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Secretary General of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Murtaza Javaid Abbasi Saturday got the approval of 3.33 billion rupees for the clean drinking water project for Havelian city.
The project addresses a critical issue in Havelian city, where access to clean water has long been a challenge. Through this project ten existing tube wells would be eliminated and a new gravity water flow scheme would be expected to benefit 92,000 residents of the city.
Earlier on, The Water Supply Scheme was initiated in 2016 but faced setbacks.
Approval for PC2 was secured from CDWP, and the project has now received formal approval.
The contract is set to be awarded soon, marking the beginning of implementation.
Currently, the water supply in Havelian relies on underground sources managed by the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) and the PHED Division Abbottabad. However, challenges such as frequent power outages and groundwater scarcity persist.
The project encompasses various activities, including the construction of intake structures and water treatment plants, the establishment of distribution lines, capacity building for water treatment plant operators, consultation on water meter system laws and policies, and underground water research.
