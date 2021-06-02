UrduPoint.com
33 Booked, Rs 34000 Fine Imposed On SOPs Violators

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:11 PM

The district administration of Lower Dir in its actions against violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday registered FIRs against 33 violators besides imposing fines on others

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration of Lower Dir in its actions against violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Wednesday registered FIRs against 33 violators besides imposing fines on others.

According to the district administration, the actions were taken by the Assistant Commissioner and Additional Assistant Commissioner following directives issued by the Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Capt � Aun Haider Gondal across the district.

In all 840 public places, shops, hotels and bus terminals were inspected by the administration officers.

During the course of action 33 violators were handed over to relevant police station for registration of FIRs against them.

The administration also imposed fines amounting Rs 34000 on several violators of the SOPs.

The district officers warned the businessmen and general public to strictly follow the prescribed SOPs otherwise further stern actions would be initiated against the violators.

