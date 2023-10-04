33 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) District Health Authority(DHA) had lodged 33 FIRs and sealed two premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that the health department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to eight and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 148 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 109 were confirmed cases while 1,334 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of 38 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 1,443 confirmed cases.

Among the new cases, he informed that 26 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, six from Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Municipal Corporation, and one from the Chaklala Cantonment area.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 16,695 houses and found larvae in 821 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 6,972 places, the teams found larvae at 110 sites during outdoor surveillance.