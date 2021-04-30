UrduPoint.com
33 Cases Sent To Courts On Sale Of Unregistered Cotton Seed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 08:44 PM

Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSCRD) has sent 33 cases to courts for prosecution of seed retailers in Khanewal and Vehari on charge of selling substandard, and unregistered cotton seed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSCRD) has sent 33 cases to courts for prosecution of seed retailers in Khanewal and Vehari on charge of selling substandard, and unregistered cotton seed.

Seed certification officer for Khanewal and Vehari, Muhammad Azam told APP that government had decided to punish those involved in selling substandard and unregistered cotton seed varieties or those selling seed without license pleading that non-certified, substandard and unregistered seed was a major factor behind the record decline in production, the country witnessed previous cotton season.

He said, innocent farmers often fall pray to deceptive tactics of seed sellers and buy unregistered seed at exorbitantly high price that ether give low production or ruin their crop.

He said that under plant breeders rights act, no breeder or seed company was allowed to sell seed varieties without approval of relevant authority.

Such illegal acts would result in punishment to violators, Azam said.

He said that Punjab seed corporation and registered dealers besides some private companies were providing registered seed to farmers. He said, CIM-663, CIM-643, IUB-13, BS-15 and Nayab 878 and some others were the registered seed varieties.

Azam said that cotton sowing target has been set at 4 million acres in Punjab including 330,000 acres in Khanewal district.

He said that weather is expected to remain favourable in the ongoing cotton season and can give good yield provided farmers apply better cultivation techniques and take good care of crop. He said that cotton sowing was in progress and would continue till May end. Many farmers were waiting for completiin of wheat harvest to sow cotton, he added.

