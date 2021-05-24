33 citizens fined for not wearing face mask

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :District administration here on Monday imposed fine on 33 citizens for not wearing face mask during a crackdown.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, officers of district administration launched a crackdown against violators of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP).

The officers imposed fine of Rs 23,500 on 33 citizens over violations of face mask instructions.

The officers also sealed seven business points over violations while registered FIRs against four other violators.

The district administration also imposed fine of Rs 274,000 on various other violators during the last 24 hours.