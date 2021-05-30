UrduPoint.com
33 Citizens Fined For Not Wearing Face Masks

Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :District administration imposed fine on 33 citizens for not wearing face masks and sealed four business points over violations of corona standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers launched a crackdown against violators of corona SoP and imposed fine of Rs 16,500 on 33 citizens over violations of face mask instructions.

The officers checked different markets at night and sealed four business points for violations of government instructions regarding closure of shops at 8 pm.

On the other hands, FIRs have been registered against four other shopkeepers over violations while the total fine of Rs 100,000 has been imposed on violators during the last 24 hours.

