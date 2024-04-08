Open Menu

33 Constables Promoted

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 08:57 PM

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal kamran on Monday promoted 33 constables to head constables

in the district.

A police spokesman said that 33 constables were promoted in next grades as head constables.

The DPO congratulated the promoted constables and directed them to work with determination.

