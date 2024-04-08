33 constables promoted

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal kamran on Monday promoted 33 constables to head constables

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal kamran on Monday promoted 33 constables to head constables

in the district.

A police spokesman said that 33 constables were promoted in next grades as head constables.

The DPO congratulated the promoted constables and directed them to work with determination.