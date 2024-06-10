33 Constables Promoted To HC Rank In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Dera Ismail Khan region police’s departmental promotion committee (DPC) promoted 33 constables to the rank of Head Constable (HC).
According to a police spokesman, the committee which met with District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood in the chair recommended the promotion of 33 constables.
The meeting was also attended by SSP Investigation Muzamil Hussain Shah, SSP FRP Azmat Khan, SP City Tayyab Jan, DSP Legal Muhammad Imran Kundi and others.
The police spokesman said that following the recommendations of the committee, 23 constables of Class-I and 10 of Class-II were promoted to Head Constables rank.
The DPO has congratulated the promoted policemen and said that they should always have the spirit of public service in their hearts and remain loyal and honest to their department.
Recent Stories
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Citizens’ gear up to finalize Eid-ul-Azha shopping5 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city5 minutes ago
-
NDMA’s preemptive information sharing amid heatwave helps achieve zero causality5 minutes ago
-
Drug dealers held with over 2 kg drugs in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani pilgrim undergoes eye surgery in Makkah16 minutes ago
-
Innovation for Hajj: Saudi Transport Authority deploys advanced virtual glasses16 minutes ago
-
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah18 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 161 emergencies last week26 minutes ago
-
Saudi Civil Defense ready with field preparations at Jamarat Bridge, surrounding yards26 minutes ago
-
CM directs expansion of promising Saffron cultivation initiative36 minutes ago
-
PM's Coordinator designates former Senator Jamal Khan Laghari as Pakistan's Wildlife Ambassador46 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board to host Mehfil-e-Mushaira on June 2046 minutes ago