33 Constables Promoted To HC Rank In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Dera Ismail Khan region police’s departmental promotion committee (DPC) promoted 33 constables to the rank of Head Constable (HC).

According to a police spokesman, the committee which met with District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood in the chair recommended the promotion of 33 constables.

The meeting was also attended by SSP Investigation Muzamil Hussain Shah, SSP FRP Azmat Khan, SP City Tayyab Jan, DSP Legal Muhammad Imran Kundi and others.

The police spokesman said that following the recommendations of the committee, 23 constables of Class-I and 10 of Class-II were promoted to Head Constables rank.

The DPO has congratulated the promoted policemen and said that they should always have the spirit of public service in their hearts and remain loyal and honest to their department.

