33 Cops Promoted In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM

33 cops promoted in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Sunday promoted 33 constables

to the rank of head constables in the district.

He made these promotions while presiding over a meeting of promotion board.

Among those promoted were 29 executive and 04 band staff members.

The DPO Sargodha congratulated the promoted head constables and said with

the promotion in rank comes an enhance in responsibilities therefore, the promoted

police officers should fulfill their duties with complete honesty.

The promotion board included the Additional SP Sargodha, ASP City and DSP Legal.

