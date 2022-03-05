33 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 33 corona patients were under treatment in the two major Pesahwar's hospitals - Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, an official of health department confirmed here on Saturday.

Giving details about the corona patients in the two major hospitals, he said a total of 18 corona patients were under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospitals while 15 others were being treated in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

He said 122 beds were allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and 18 patients infected with corona were being treated there. At Khyber Teaching Hospital, 28 ventilators were reserved for corona patients, the health department official said.

He said five patients of Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital were on ventilators in intensive care unit (ICU).

He said six patients were undergoing treatment at HDU. A small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds, on which 7 patients were undergoing treatment, he said, adding, no Corona patient has been admitted during the last 24 hours. However, 104 beds allotted for Corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital were vacant.

About the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has come down to 15, Spokesman Muhammad Asim said. He said 400 beds have been allotted for corona patients in LRH. He said two patients were admitted to the ICU.

He said only four new patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours and vaccine booster dose was playing its role in preventing corona.