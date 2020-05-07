33 Coronavirus patients discharged from LRH after recovery

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:14 PM

The Director, Lady Reading Teaching Hospital ( LRH), Dr Khalid Masood on Thursday said that 33 positive patients of Coronavirus have been discharged from hospital after treatment and recovery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Director, Lady Reading Teaching Hospital ( LRH), Dr Khalid Masood on Thursday said that 33 positive patients of Coronavirus have been discharged from hospital after treatment and recovery.

As a precautionary measure, all such patients have been advised to remain isolated in their houses for 14 days after the discharge.

Presently, total 52 patients have been admitted to the Corona Complex of LRH, including 39 positive and 13 suspected cases.

Dr. Khalid Masood said that sacrifices of doctors, other medical staff and supportive staff in this difficult situation will always be remembered.

