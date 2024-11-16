33 Criminals Arrested; Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday apprehended 33 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs, and possessing illegal weapons recovered huge cache of narcotics from their possession.
A police spokesperson told APP that, the ICT Police Secretariat, Shahzad Town, Kohsar, Sangjani, Sabzi Mandi, Kirpa and Sihala police stations teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons.
He said the police team also arrested 19 accused namely Shah Faisal khan, Abdur Rehman, Naeem, Farhan Ali, Gulam Habib, Zar, Sardar khan, Syed Abbas, Rashid, Junaid and Farhad and recovered 11 pistols with ammunition from their possession.
Similarly, the Tarnol, Karachi Company, Secretariat and Shahzad Town police station team arrested accused Faisal Mehmood, Wasif, Bilal Javed, Zeeshan, Javed Khan, Farhat Abbas and Arshad and recovered 2100-gram heroin from their possession.
Moreover, 14 absconders, proclaimed offenders and court fugitives were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operations said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
