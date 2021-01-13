33 criminals arrested in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 33 criminals including 7 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 33 criminals including 7 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Giving some details, police spokesman said that the police arrested 7 drug pushers and recovered 0.

380 kilograms charas and 86 liters liquor from their possession besides nabbing 3 gamblers along with bet money of Rs 2150.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 7 illegal weapon holders and recovered 5 pistols, one rifle and one kalashnikov from their possession in addition to nabbing 9 kite dealers along with 580133 kites, 10 bundles of string and other items during this period.

The accused have been locked behind bars and further investigation is under progress, he added.