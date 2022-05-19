33 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 33 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 33 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested four proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. Police have also apprehended two courts absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, eight drug peddlers and four illegal weapons holders were arrested with 45 liters liquor, 2.147 kgs Hashish, 31 kgs Hemp, four pistols and rounds. Two other criminals were arrested for illegally refilling LPG and three drivers were arrested for over speeding while nine other criminals were apprehended during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, A spokesman added.