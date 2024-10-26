33 'criminals' Arrested With Fireworks, Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) In an ongoing operation against illegal fireworks, police have intensified efforts, arresting 33 suspects involved in possessing and selling fireworks and explosive materials.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the crackdown was conducted under the supervision of SP Saddar Division Shamsuddin overseeing the operations.
During recent operations, police detained 33 suspects and confiscated explosive materials worth millions of rupees, liquor and gas refiling material.
The CPO said that ensuring public safety was the top priority for the police, noting that any casualties resulting from fireworks were unacceptable.
Meanwhile, legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested suspects, and further investigations were underway. This strict action aims to curb the misuse of explosive materials and safeguard the citizens from potential hazards associated with fireworks, police sources added.
