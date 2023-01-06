UrduPoint.com

33 Criminals Held

Published January 06, 2023

33 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Sargodha Police on Friday launched a comprehensive crack down to nabbed the criminals across the District and claimed to have arrested 33 criminals .

Police said that the arrested criminals including Zahid, Zaheer, Majeed, Sadiq, Sahil, Sohail, Nadeem, Wasim, Kareem, Shareef, Lateef, Waleed,Waheed, Waqar, Wahaab, Shabir, Shakeel, Shoaib, Nabeel, Habib, Saqlain, Amir,Ameer, Aslam,Arslan,wakeel,Amjed,Akmal,Amdaad Hussain,Hassan Aslam,Tariq Ahmed,Umair and Samer were wanted by police in robbery,cattle theft,bike lifting and dacoities .

Police recovered 450 liters wine and destroyed four working distilleries,500 empty bottles of wine,1100 bullets,12 pistols,14 guns,1 kg hashish and six motorcycles worth in 340,000 rupees from their possessions.

Sargodha Police registered cases against the criminals .

Further investigations were under way.

