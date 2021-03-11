33 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed five proclaimed offenders and 12 drug pushers and recovered 2.

5 Kg Hashish and 92 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 4 gamblers with stake money of Rs 2,350.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 accused and recovered 8 pistols,one rifle, one gun, one Kalashnikov from them.

Further investigation was underway.