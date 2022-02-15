UrduPoint.com

33 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 11:14 PM

33 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 12 drug pushers and recovered 5.

07 Kg hashish and 70 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs. 17,930 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 5 persons and recovered 5 pistols and a number of bullets from them. Meanwhile, city police held 5 kite sellers and recovered 7,038 kites and 16 string rolls from them.

>