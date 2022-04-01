33 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 5 drug pushers and recovered 0.

4 Kg hashish and 55 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 16 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 45,500 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one gun, one rifle and one kalashnikove from them.