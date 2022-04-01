UrduPoint.com

33 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 08:53 PM

33 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Friday arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 5 drug pushers and recovered 0.

4 Kg hashish and 55 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 16 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs. 45,500 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 8 pistols, one gun, one rifle and one kalashnikove from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

833 traffic cops to perform duties for smooth traf ..

833 traffic cops to perform duties for smooth traffic flow in Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 Twin City Tennis Tournament finals on Saturday

Twin City Tennis Tournament finals on Saturday

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 5 North Korean Entities for Supportin ..

US Sanctions 5 North Korean Entities for Supporting Missile, WMP Programs - Trea ..

2 minutes ago
 India Starts Buying Discounted Oil From Russia - F ..

India Starts Buying Discounted Oil From Russia - Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Nine accused arrested

Nine accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 PTI wins Largam Tehsil in Dir Upper

PTI wins Largam Tehsil in Dir Upper

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.