UrduPoint.com

33 'criminals' Held, Contraband Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 07:28 PM

33 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 11 drug-pushers and recovered 1.

7-kg hashish, 90-gram ice and 229 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 11,030 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered seven pistols, one Kalashnikov, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Stock markets still buoyed by US inflation data

Stock markets still buoyed by US inflation data

3 minutes ago
 Sindh minister takes notice of attack on students ..

Sindh minister takes notice of attack on students in Karachi University

3 minutes ago
 Ex-Director SID Zeenat Jahan passes away

Ex-Director SID Zeenat Jahan passes away

3 minutes ago
 60, 70 thousands acre feet of water accumulated in ..

60, 70 thousands acre feet of water accumulated in Balochistan's dams: Bazai

3 minutes ago
 28 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

28 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar held to promote girls' education ..

Awareness seminar held to promote girls' education in Shaheed Benazirabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.