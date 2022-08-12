33 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 11 drug-pushers and recovered 1.

7-kg hashish, 90-gram ice and 229 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held 12 gamblers and recovered Rs 11,030 from them.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, the police arrested nine persons and recovered seven pistols, one Kalashnikov, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.