33 criminals held, drugs, weapons seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons in the district.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed three proclaimed offender and 14 drug pushers besides recovering 2.

40 Kg hashish, 5Kg heroin, 0.12 Kg opium and 61 litres of liquor.

The police also held 10 gamblers with stake money Rs14,700.

In a crackdown, the police arrested six accused and recovered four pistols, a rifle, a repeater and rounds.