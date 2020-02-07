33 criminals held in Hafizabad

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals including 17 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

HAFIZABAD:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals including 17 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police also seized 3125 gram hashish, 98 litres liquor, two guns and a pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.