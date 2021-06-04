33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals besides, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals besides, recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

In line with special directives of City Police Officers (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested 33 criminals including eight drug peddlers, seven illegal weapon holders, seven proclaimed offenders, three gamblers and eight kite sellers.

Police have also recovered 84 litre liquor, 660 gram Hashish, seven pistols, rounds, 251 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources said.