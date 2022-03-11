UrduPoint.com

33 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2022

33 criminals held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 33 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested eight proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police also apprehended five court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, seven gamblers were held with 47 liter liquor and 1.320 kg Hashish from their possession while two illegal weapon holders were arrested with two pistols and rounds, police sources said.

Police have arrested nine kite sellers and two firework dealers while recovered 664 kites, chemical thread and fireworks from them. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

