33 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 33 criminals and recovered cash, narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 33 accused identified as Zahid, Zaheer, Majeed, Sadiq, Sahil, Sohail, Nadeem, Wasim, Kareem, Shareef, Lateef, Waleed, Waheed, Waqar, Wahaab, Shabir, Shakeel, Shoaib, Nabeel, Habib, Saqlain, Amir, Ameer, Aslam, Arslan, Wakeel, Amjed, Akmal, Amdaad Hussain, Hassan Aslam, Tariq Ahmed, Umair and Samer.

The police recovered Rs 140,000 in case, 1 kg hashish, three motorcycles, 12 pistols, 14 guns, 1100 bullets, and 1050 liters liquor from the criminals.

The police also unearthed four distilleries.

The outlaws were wanted by police in robbery, cattle theft, bike lifting and dacoities cases.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.