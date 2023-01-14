UrduPoint.com

33 Criminals Nabbed

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 04:10 PM

33 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 33 criminals and recovered cash, narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 33 accused identified as Zahid, Zaheer, Majeed, Sadiq, Sahil, Sohail, Nadeem, Wasim, Kareem, Shareef, Lateef, Waleed, Waheed, Waqar, Wahaab, Shabir, Shakeel, Shoaib, Nabeel, Habib, Saqlain, Amir, Ameer, Aslam, Arslan, Wakeel, Amjed, Akmal, Amdaad Hussain, Hassan Aslam, Tariq Ahmed, Umair and Samer.

The police recovered Rs 140,000 in case, 1 kg hashish, three motorcycles, 12 pistols, 14 guns, 1100 bullets, and 1050 liters liquor from the criminals.

The police also unearthed four distilleries.

The outlaws were wanted by police in robbery, cattle theft, bike lifting and dacoities cases.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Robbery Nabeel Shakeel Criminals From

Recent Stories

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

21 minutes ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

26 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

49 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.