33 dacoits arrested; valuables, cash recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Muzaffargarh police arrest 33 dacoits of nine different gangs and seized cash and valuables worth Rs 15 million during a special campaign.

District Police Officer Ahmed Nawaz Shah addressing a press conference said that the accused arrested were wanted in 96 cases.

The police recovered 37 motorcycles, one tractor, two cars and cash amounting to Rs 3.8 million from their possession. From the recovered amount, Rs 2.4 million were handed over to the relevant citizens, he added.