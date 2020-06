33 departments owe Faisalabad Electric Supply Company 360mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Punjab Prisons Department, Sui Northern, TMAs are among 33 government departments which owe Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs 360 million under the head of utility bills

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Punjab Prisons Department, Sui Northern, TMAs are among 33 government departments which owe Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs 360 million under the head of utility bills.

The FESCO authorities have served the final warning notices on the departments for payment of dues.

According to a FESCO spokesperson, an amount of over Rs 233 million is due against 22 government departments of FESCO first circle and Rs 130 million against 11 departments of the second circle.

According to details, Rs 143.10 million is due against WASA, Rs 16.84 million against Punjab Prisons Department, Rs 8.30 million against Sui Northern, Rs 6.51 million against District Roads and Building, Rs 6.57 million against University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Rs 7.73 million against TMA Lyallpur Town, Rs 7.24 million against TMA Chiniot, Rs 1.32 million against GE Army Construction, Rs 2.36 million against National Bank, Rs 2.68 million against PTV, Rs 1.

41 million against Textile College, Rs 1.09 million against Cooperative District Government, Rs 1.95 million against District Government Colleges, Rs 1.06 million against Schools District Government, Rs 3.02 million against Health Department, Rs 3.01 million against Revenue Department, Rs 22.58 million against Basic and Rural Health, Rs 4.48 million against District & Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Rs 1.42 million against TMA Chak Jhumra, Rs 4.29 million against TMA Jarranwala, Rs 3.65 million against TMA Madina Town, Rs 2.76 million against TMA Jinnah Town.

In the second circle, an amount of Rs 96.03 million is due against WASA, Rs 6.28 million against TMA Samundri, Rs 6.12 million against TMA Iqbal Town, Rs 4.45 million against TMA Madina Town, Rs 4.30 million against PTC, Rs 3.52 million against Civil Aviation, Rs 3.95 million against Pakistan Atomic Energy, Rs 2.62 million against AGE (air), Rs 2.10 million against District Roads and Buildings and Rs 1.20 million are due against Sui-Northern company.