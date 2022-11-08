33 food outlets fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on 33 food points over violating rules in the division.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 368,000 on them over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and sub-standard milk storage besides ignoring previous notices.

The food safety team also got registered a case against a man in concerned police station for making substandard and adulterated spices.

The PFA teams also served notices to 63 owners of food points for selling sub-standardand hygienic foods.